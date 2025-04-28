WWE's Roman Reigns Made His FCW Debut Nearly 15 Years Ago With A Different Ring Name

"The Tribal Chief." "The Big Dog." "The Head of the Table." All of these names have been used to describe former WWE Champion Roman Reigns since he arrived on the company's main roster as part of The Shield back in 2012. Real name Joe A'noai, Reigns has been with WWE officially for 15 years at the time of writing, debuting in the company's Florida Championship Wrestling developmental promotion in 2010 after years of playing Football. However, he wasn't Roman Reigns quite yet as he actually debuted under a different name.

On August 19, 2010, Roman Leakee debuted for FCW in a battle royal that reads as a whos' who of current and former WWE Superstars, with a number of the participants having a lot of success in their own career. Stars like Epico, Titus O'Neil, Big E (then Big E Langston), and even his cousin and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso were all involved, as were stars who had previous experience on the independent scene and companies like ROH and TNA, such as Xavier Woods, and Kaval, who many people know better as Low Ki.

The match would eventually be won by Alex Riley, who would eventually end up on WWE's main roster just a few months later, while Roman remained in developmental to perfect his skills. However, given WWE's love of chopping people's names in half at the time, Roman Leakee simply became Leakee by the end of the year. Going solely by the name Leakee would stick with the future "Tribal Chief" all the way up until 2012, even after FCW was morphed into what would eventually become "WWE NXT" as his first match at an NXT live event in August 2012 against CJ Parker, now better known as Juice Robinson in AEW, was under the Leakee name.