Triple H Defends WWE Unreal Concept With Iconic Moment From His In-Ring Career

The five episode Netflix docu-series "WWE Unreal" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the creative process of WWE, from the writer's room, to gorilla position, to the performers themselves backstage and in the ring. Despite kayfabe being dead for decades now, many WWE fans were critical of the show for showing too much. When discussing "Unreal" on "The Pat McAfee Show" recently, Paul "Triple H" Levesque called it funny, and compared what's shown in the series to a historic moment in his career.

"If you go back to me getting in trouble for the curtain call," he began. "Back then, that was us sort of getting in trouble with the old generation because we sort of broke kayfabe rules and went out there, but it was the biggest reaction of the night when we did it."

Triple H said he found it funny that the internet was complaining that "WWE Unreal" lifted up the curtain to show more behind-the-scenes action, while many fans are doing podcasts talking about it all anyway. He said he didn't understand the logic, and anything is able to be searched on Google now.

"We're still not showing you how the trick is done," Triple H said. "To me, what that show does, it shows you the heart, the soul, the passion that everybody puts into that product to make it great for fans... And I think if you're not a fan... watching that makes you think like, 'Man, they put a lot into this... Man, I'm interested in watching now. I learned something about these people as human beings, not just as characters, and that interests me in watching it.' I've heard a lot of people say that."

