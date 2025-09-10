Why Jim Ross Wants To Believe Chris Jericho Is Returning To AEW Instead Of WWE

In recent weeks, Chris Jericho's future in AEW has come into question, especially considering that his contract with the promotion is up at the end of the year. Jericho has even toyed with the idea of returning to WWE, noting that he isn't opposed to it, leading to others, like Jim Ross, wondering what a future without Jericho in AEW could look like.

"I really want to believe he's returning to AEW," Ross said during his "Grilling JR" podcast. "He's really an important piece of the puzzle. He's good with ideas, he's good with helping talents, and he can still work." Ross noted how Jericho also has great name value and experience that adds to the quality of the locker room. "So, I'd like to think that he's going to stay with us in AEW."

Despite this, Ross didn't completely put Jericho's departure out of the question, and still speculated what he thinks could result in the veteran leaving AEW, noting how he's very particular about the creative surrounding his booking and that he thinks Jericho still loves wrestling. "He's smart. He has a lot of ideas. But I hope that he sticks with AEW... It's gonna depend a lot on the creative; what he expects from the company and how the company can help him build his legacy," Ross said. "It'll be a loss for AEW if Jericho decided to depart; my opinion, he's just that valuable."

