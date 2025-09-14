JBL Thinks One Of These Two WWE Stars Will Step Into Triple H's Role In The Future

It's only been a few years since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over for Vince McMahon as the creative lead in WWE, but that hasn't stopped fans, pundits, and former wrestlers from speculating over his eventual replacement. The latest to weigh in is WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who agreed with co-host Conrad Thompson during a livestreamed episode of "Something to Wrestle," believing that Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins could be next in line. JBL focused on Rollins in particular, as he's seen firsthand what "The Visionary" is like when putting together matches.

"Seth is so good at what he does," JBL said. "There's always one guy that always talks in these meetings. Seth is that guy. He has a great mind for the business and you can see that in everything he does."

The Hall of Famer sees shades of Michael P.S. Hayes in Rollins, as Hayes fulfilled a similar role as a creative leader during JBL's time in the industry. Hayes has long been a producer in WWE and remains one of the key creative figures helping out Levesque behind the scenes.

"Seth is the same," JBL continued. "I've sat there in meetings with him. You have six people, all talented guys, smart guys, but they all cede to Seth, because he's a really smart guy and he's really sharp at what he does. So yes, I can see that happening."

While JBL didn't elaborate on Rhodes' qualifications, the former world champion helped get AEW off the ground during his time away from WWE before later returning to the promotion in 2022.

