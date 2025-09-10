Matt Hardy Wants To See Matches Between These WWE Stars Main Event WrestleMania

With the WWE Royal Rumble just four months away, fans have already started to question who could headline WrestleMania 42, but the main event picture for both nights of the show seems more unpredictable than usual. Seth Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw," a title that many expect him to walk into WrestleMania with, but there's plenty of uncertainty about who is opponent will be, with his ultimate rival Roman Reigns being the favorite thus far. Over on "WWE SmackDown," Cody Rhodes is in the midst of his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, but with his feud with John Cena coming to an end this summer, many are unsure of who he will face at WrestleMania, or if he'll even make it to the show with the title. That said, TNA star Matt Hardy has recently outlined his predictions for the main events of WrestleMania 42, both of which he feels could feature cross-promotional matchups.

"How about at WrestleMania 42, what if we did a Cody versus CM Punk? ... It's going to be harder to get bigger than that in all reality," he said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "Maybe a Seth Rollins versus Jacob Fatu ... maybe have him win the Rumble, Rumble or Elimination Chamber. Line him up for this match and just give him a test, see where he's at."

WrestleMania 42 will be held in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with WWE's biggest show of the year returning to the city for the second year in a row, with New Orleans no longer set to host the event as originally scheduled.

