Why Kevin Nash Thinks WWE Star Becky Lynch Has Lost An Edge

Becky Lynch is currently in her first run with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and at the same time, her and Seth Rollins are in the early stages of a feud with CM Punk and a returning AJ Lee. Nevertheless, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is renewing his criticism of the current incarnation of Becky Lynch that WWE fans are seeing.

"My whole thing is this: when Becky got over, Becky got over because f***ing [Nia] Jax f***ing busted her open. And there was the f***ing visual of this pretty, red-haired girl, petite in nature, that was defiant and f***ing no sold it," Nash recalled during his "Kliq This" podcast, explaining that this moment made Lynch into one of WWE's biggest women stars at the time. "It's just my opinion that I don't think that Becky is the same women she was as she is now that she's went term with a child. And as a mother, you lose that edge, you lose the hunger."

Nash continued to explain that Lynch has changed as a human being, and at this stage she has to push herself very hard to still embody the character she once played, which everyone is starting to realize. "And one thing about wrestling, man, is like, if you f***ing push something down somebody's throat? F*** man, they'll regurgitate it. And when she went violent on Phil [CM Punk] with the f***ing smacking? ... It felt so f***ing utterly f***ing domestic abuse. I don't think that's, like, the kinda heat that we want."

