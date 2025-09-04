Kevin Nash Says The Wrestling Business Has Passed Current WWE Title Holder By

WWE legend Kevin Nash has bluntly stated that current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch's run as a top star is over.

Nash made the comments on his "Kliq This" podcast when reacting to the promo that Lynch made on "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, England, where she took a shot at the city as well as one of its celebrated figures, Ozzy Osbourne. Osbourne, who had featured a few times on WWE television and was even inducted into the Hall of Fame, recently passed away, which was the subject of Lynch's promo.

"I think her run's over. I think she's grasping," began Nash. "I think that the business has passed her by."

While Nash believes that what Lynch said was disrespectful towards the late star, he feels that it attracted negative publicity, particularly after what Ozzy's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, said. He feels that TKO shareholders would not be pleased with what Lynch said on the mic.

"I don't think that she said anything that was derogatory to Ozzy," he added. "I don't see how, you know, they always say, 'Oh, any kind of publicity is good publicity.' I don't know, man. If, I mean, when somebody passes and the family and the daughter is the one that makes the comment, I don't think that's exactly the look that the WWE or its shareholders — which I'm one of, I'm a TKO shareholder — I don't particularly want that coming out of somebody's mouth as a shareholder."

Osbourne's daughter, Kelly, called Lynch a "disrespectful dirtbag" for her comments about her late father and criticized WWE for allowing her to say them. Lynch called Birmingham a dump, adding that she would die too if she lived in the city, while also saying that Ozzy had made a wise decision to leave and move to LA.