Bully Ray Addresses Crowd Response To AJ Lee's Return On WWE SmackDown

WWE fans recently had a longstanding wish come true when AJ Lee made her return to the promotion during an episode of "SmackDown," evening the odds for her husband CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Naturally, after seeing the return of their favorite wrestler, many in the audience erupted in cheers, which Bully Ray took a moment to analyze during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"I don't believe that the reception that AJ Lee got in Chicago will be a one-off response or an anomaly," Bully opined. "I believe that she's gonna get these responses and these pops in every town that she goes to." The veteran then admitted that he's invested in the mixed-tag match storyline brewing between the two couples now, and that he's always enjoyed inter-gender matches. "I do think that Seth, Punk, and Becky will have to go out of their way to put that first match together in a way that features AJ Lee's strengths and makes sure she doesn't expose herself from the 10 year's she's been away."

"If AJ lee would've returned to the WWE but not in this specific storyline, is the reaction as loud as the welcome back has been?" Bully asked, further describing her return and placement in this storyline as "the perfect storm." AJ has seemingly been welcomed back to WWE with open arms backstage, with her longtime protégé, Roxanne Perez, recently sharing a recreated photo alongside her calling back to their time at a fan convention when Perez was still a child.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.