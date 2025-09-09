WWE's Roxanne Perez Recreates Fan Photo With AJ Lee 10 Years After It Was Taken

AJ Lee's return to WWE for the first time in a decade has been a welcome move for her husband, CM Punk, as he now has backup to fend off long-time rival Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. But it's also been a beloved move in the WWE women's locker room, particularly for younger stars like Roxanne Perez, who were inspired to become wrestlers growing up by watching Lee during her run as WWE Divas Champion in the early 2010s.

Perez wasn't on hand for Lee's return on "SmackDown," last Friday, but she was around for Lee's appearance on "Raw" last night, allowing the two to share a special moment. Taking to X Tuesday morning, Perez responded to a tweet from "Raw" interviewer Cathy Kelley asking if anyone had "checked in" with Perez. Perez responded by saying "Oh, I'm so good," along with three photos of her and Lee hanging out backstage at "Raw."

The first photo is perhaps the most important, as it shows a beaming Perez hugging Lee while the latter is holding a coffee. In fact, this photo is a recreation of the last time the two saw each other ten years ago, when a then teenage Perez ran into Lee and took a photo hugging her, all while Lee held a coffee. The only thing missing from the photo was the Divas Championship, which Lee had in the first photo, allowing Perez to wear it.

AJ Lee and Roxanne Perez reunite after 10 years to take another iconic pic 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/iGGpd1zFGw — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) September 9, 2025

Perez has long hoped for an opportunity to wrestle Lee in a match, though that will have to wait at least a little while, as Lee puts her in-ring focus on Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. Fortunately, Perez has plenty to occupy her, as she and Judgment Day tag partner Raquel Rodriguez look to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.