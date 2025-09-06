Current & Former WWE Stars React To Return Of AJ Lee After A Decade Away On SmackDown
Last night, on "WWE SmackDown," AJ Lee made her return to the company after 10 years, coming to the aid of her husband, CM Punk. Unsurprisingly, plenty of wrestlers have shared their reactions to Lee's return on X, including some of her WWE coworkers. Among them was Naomi (AKA Trinity Fatu), who used to be a rival for Lee onscreen.
"Caffeine perks you up... but me, I'm some natural dynamite baby." @TheAJMendez welcome back my lil Dynamite give em hell🧨 #smackdown
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025
Those #SmackDown newbies don't deserve to share a lockeroom with Aj if I was there I would throw them heffas bags in the hallway hahahhahahahaha⚠️
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025
"I'm pulling out the last few strands of hair I have left," Naomi wrote. "I've waited a decade for this return just to be sitting on the couch now looking crazy."
Some of the newer performers, who haven't yet had an opportunity to work with Lee, were also excited. That includes Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day, who was a huge fan of Lee's growing up.
MOMMYS HOME 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) September 6, 2025
Perez also referred to Lee's comeback as the greatest return in wrestling history. Meanwhile, in a picture that would've blown the minds of fans just several years ago, Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted two photos: one of him and Lee, and one where Punk has joined them.
You can always come home...Welcome back @TheAJMendez! pic.twitter.com/NDPNKQVCj4
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 6, 2025
Bayley, who was still finding her footing in WWE when Lee first retired, posted a video from inside the arena when Lee made her entrance. The crowd went wild for the returning wrestler, and Bayley seemed pretty enthusiastic herself.
LIGHT IT TF UP pic.twitter.com/kHGuOy3btq
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 6, 2025
More WWE stars react to AJ Lee's comeback
Ava, "WWE NXT" general manager and daughter to The Rock, shared that it was a big day for her 10-year-old self. Similarly, along with a happy crying emoji, WWE's Zelina Vega stated that she nearly began skipping after hearing Lee's music. Vega played Lee in the film "Fighting With My Family."
"Welcome home Queen, you were so so missed," Vega also said.
Saraya, the subject of "Fighting With My Family," also shared her reaction to the news. As someone who was close with Lee and fought her way back into the ring after her own retirement, Saraya was expectedly ecstatic over the development.
"F**k, my heart is so full watching @TheAJMendez come back," Saraya wrote. "Love you sister. Go show 'em why you're the best in the world."
Cathy Kelley, a member of the WWE broadcast team, cited Lee as the reason that she started watching wrestling. She also reposted a fan asking when the two of them would have a backstage interview together.
More reactions are sure to pour out in the days ahead. Stay dialed in to Wrestling Inc. for all the latest developments on Lee as rumors point to WWE Wrestlepalooza as the date of her official return match.