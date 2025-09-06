Current & Former WWE Stars React To Return Of AJ Lee After A Decade Away On SmackDown

Last night, on "WWE SmackDown," AJ Lee made her return to the company after 10 years, coming to the aid of her husband, CM Punk. Unsurprisingly, plenty of wrestlers have shared their reactions to Lee's return on X, including some of her WWE coworkers. Among them was Naomi (AKA Trinity Fatu), who used to be a rival for Lee onscreen.

"Caffeine perks you up... but me, I'm some natural dynamite baby." @TheAJMendez welcome back my lil Dynamite give em hell🧨 #smackdown — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025

Those #SmackDown newbies don't deserve to share a lockeroom with Aj if I was there I would throw them heffas bags in the hallway hahahhahahahaha⚠️ — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 6, 2025

"I'm pulling out the last few strands of hair I have left," Naomi wrote. "I've waited a decade for this return just to be sitting on the couch now looking crazy."

Some of the newer performers, who haven't yet had an opportunity to work with Lee, were also excited. That includes Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day, who was a huge fan of Lee's growing up.

MOMMYS HOME 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) September 6, 2025

Perez also referred to Lee's comeback as the greatest return in wrestling history. Meanwhile, in a picture that would've blown the minds of fans just several years ago, Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted two photos: one of him and Lee, and one where Punk has joined them.

Bayley, who was still finding her footing in WWE when Lee first retired, posted a video from inside the arena when Lee made her entrance. The crowd went wild for the returning wrestler, and Bayley seemed pretty enthusiastic herself.