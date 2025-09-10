Bully Ray 'Surprised' By AJ Styles' WWE Raw Promo, Thinks It May Have To Do With TNA

During this past Monday's edition of "Raw," AJ Styles cut a promo during a commercial break that had the wrestling world talking. Styles delivered a "shoot" type promo, bringing up his old OC faction mates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who are no longer with WWE. He stated that someone doesn't want him to succeed, leaving many wondering who exactly he is talking about.

Bully Ray offered his opinion and criticism on "Busted Open Radio" about the segment.

"I don't know [who he's talking about], but I'm shocked that AJ Styles went into business for himself and started shooting on the microphone. That normally doesn't happen, but he did it last night, 'cause that was a straight up shoot, brother," Ray said. "Outside of the box, do you think this has something to do with TNA? There was an aspect of what AJ said that I did not like. AJ insinuated that he can't win around here, because he's got nobody protecting him and nobody's got his back. AJ is an uber babyface, white meat babyface, you don't need anybody, you win on your own."

Ray goes on to suggest that WWE planned this segment to drum up conversation on social media.

"He cut the promo on commercial break, obviously WWE didn't want it on TV, they wanted it on social media. What they wanted to happen is exactly what we're doing right now, we're speculating. Hmm, who could he be talking about, and that's what they want."

Many industry reports note that Styles' contract will be coming to an end in 2026. This angle could potentially kick off a farewell storyline for Styles as he heads off into the sunset.

