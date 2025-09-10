Tyler Breeze made a surprise return to WWE on "NXT" ahead of the brand's return to Full Sail University next week. Breeze impressively and immediately gained the support of "NXT" fans with his "Prince Pretty" gimmick. He had a unique entrance, look, and move set that all meshed perfectly together. However, on the main roster, aside from an overachieving run with Fandango as the tag team Breezdango, Breeze never got the chance to obtain the relevancy that he had in Florida.

One of Breeze's "NXT" peers was Charlotte Flair, who along with the Four Horsewomen, ushered in a new era of women's wrestling. Flair took to her "X" account and posted the clip of Breeze's return followed by a series of crying and happy face emojis with the caption "BREEZY!!!!!!!."

Since taking a break from in-ring action, Breeze has pretty much stayed affiliated with WWE, appearing at several Mattel events and autograph signings at major PLEs. He is also one of the head trainers at Flatbacks Wrestling School, where many WWE and AEW wrestlers train when they are off the road alongside up-and-coming talent.

Breeze keeps himself busy, streaming regularly on Twitch, running his wrestling school, and now showing up at WWE events. Despite the lack of spotlight put on him on the main roster, fans will remember Breeze as one of the truly great character workers of his era.

He might never headline WrestleMania, but he'll always headline the cult-favorite hall of fame in every black and gold "NXT" fan's heart. Breeze has also recently spoken about giving advice to wrestlers who have been released by WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Charlotte Flair's X account and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.