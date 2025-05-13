Tyler Breeze Addresses 'Double-Edged Sword' Of Being Released By WWE

Former WWE star Tyler Breeze has discussed his exit from WWE and has given a few bits of advice to recently-released stars.

Breeze, who was in the WWE system for a decade, recently spoke on "Busted Open" about why he felt that his exit was like a double-edged sword.

"Obviously, it's a double-edged sword, a combination of things depending on where you made it. So, when it came for me, I kinda essentially grew up in WWE, so — depending on what phase you're at, you're either ready to explore that other side, or kinda go, 'Oh man, what do I do now?' Then there's people on the other side of it, who either didn't get a taste of Raw and SmackDown, big time, so to speak, or they got there for a short time, so it's like, 'Oh man, I didn't get to show what I can do.' Either way, it's great because it's not the end unless you choose to be the end."

He gave the example of Matt Cardona, who made the best use of his release, detailing how wrestling is hotter than ever before and released stars will get several opportunities. Breeze also explained what it felt like to be let go and discussed the uncertainty that came with being released by WWE.

"First of, obviously, you recognize that there's no paycheck coming. Luckily for me, I'm realistic. I saw where you're sitting on the board, or you're not those guys who are the John Cenas or whatever. So you start preparing for that day, [thinking] 'Hey, if this happens, what am I going to do to still put food on the table for my family.'"

He believes that his release gave him more freedom to do whatever he wants, and he enjoyed the rewards of his long time in WWE. Breeze asserted that once a wrestler understands the opportunities they have outside of WWE, they begin to realize that it's not as bad as they thought it would be.