Tyler Breeze Opens Up About WWE Release

Former WWE star Tyler Breeze has discussed his WWE release and why he knew it was coming.

Breeze, during his recent interaction on "Developmentally Speaking," said that he wasn't surprised by his WWE release as he was earning main roster money while wrestling in "WWE NXT."

"At that time, I knew it was probably happening at some point. Actually, I believe, when it finally happened, I'm pretty sure like Hunter [Triple H] already told me that like, 'Oh, this will probably happen,' just because I was still on a main roster deal at that point. When it comes down to it, and it comes down to looking at stuff like that, you can't make that much money in that spot. It really just kind of came down to that," said Breeze. "So I wasn't really surprised ... I mean you can't ever really be surprised. When they finally fire you, you can kind of see the writing on the wall here and there. Sometimes there's some surprises."

He revealed that his coach and former WWE star, Lance Storm, had told him that the average WWE star has a five-year run with the company, which he surpassed by a long way with his 11-year stint. Further in the interview, he explained why he was glad that he was released, while also discussing the possibility of returning to his old stomping grounds.