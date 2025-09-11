AEW World Champion Hangman Page Agrees To All Out Title Match

AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will officially defend his gold against "The Protostar," TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher at All Out next Saturday in Toronto. Fletcher put the challenge forth on "AEW Collision" on Saturday and he confronted Page following his match with fellow Don Callis Family member Josh Alexander on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday.

After Page defeated Alexander, he got on the microphone and said he didn't spill a gallon of his own blood to win the title to deal with what the Don Callis Family has been doing to him. Fletcher came out with Callis and said Page had yet to respond to his challenge. The champion told Fletcher to get in the ring with him and said when he looks at "The Protostar," he sees himself six years ago, complete with AEW Championship dreams, across the ring from Chris Jericho. He told Fletcher he wasn't ready to be world champion.

Fletcher said that's something he's heard throughout his entire career, and that he's in his prime now at just 26 years old. Page agreed to the championship match at All Out, but only Fletcher leaves the Don Callis Family out of it. Fletcher agreed, and the pay-per-view match was made official.