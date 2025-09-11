Backstage Details On WWE NXT's Full Sail University Return Next Week For Homecoming

"WWE NXT" returns to Full Sail University for the first time in years for next week's "Homecoming" show, and they seem to have a special show lined up for it.

"PWInsider Elite" has stated that WWE has plans to air just one episode from its original home and that its return to Full Sail will only be for the September 16 edition of the show. The show, the report says, will return to the Performance Center the following week. As part of its return, WWE is planning to honor and recognize graduates from Full Sail University who went on to work in WWE, while also unveiling scholarships for current students of the university. WWE is also rumored to mark the partnership with Full Sail by having WWE personnel participate in lectures.

The September 16 edition of "NXT" will mark the developmental brand's first broadcast from Full Sail University in five years, the last taking place on September 23, 2020. WWE had moved away from Full Sail University during the COVID-19 pandemic, after they could not use the services of Full Sail University students to tape the shows. WWE moved to the Performance Center during the pandemic, which has been the brand's home since then.

Next week's "Homecoming" show will see the return of many main roster stars to the developmental brand, which includes the likes of Charlotte Flair, Carmelo Hayes, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, DIY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tiffany Stratton. Next week's show will also be the penultimate show before "NXT's" next PLE, No Mercy, which is set to be held on September 27.