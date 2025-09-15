Kevin Nash Swung A Bat At Former WWE Tag Team Star After Scott Hall Lost Teeth

Long before Brawl Out, one of the more infamous real life incidents to occur in pro wrestling was a confrontation between The Outsiders, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, and the Nasty Boys, Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags, in WCW. While some discrepancies exist, most agree that the situation started when Sags was injured by a stiff chair shot from Hall at a live event; a week later, after Sags believed he was stiffed again by Hall, he retaliated by stiffing Hall several times during a match.

On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Nash was asked to give his side of the events. Nash's version lines up with other details, including the fact that Nash was dead set on getting his revenge on Sags and Knobbs for what the former did to his friend and tag partner.

"Scott got a couple of teeth knocked out, you know?" Nash said. "And f*****g Jerry and f*****g Brian had to deal with me the next f*****g day. When we went to the building, I was waiting out back with Sting's aluminum bat."

Nash described that confrontation between him and the Nasty Boys as "not good." But he also seemed to indicate their initial confrontation, right after Hall was stiffed, was even worse, and could've gotten even more violent if Nash had totally lost his cool.

"I told them that night, I walked into the locker room after it happened and swung the bat about two inches above Knobbs' head," Nash said. "And I just looked at Scott and I said 'Just tell me.' I was that f*****g [mad]. I mean, I've got a dark side, and it was there. I would've f*****g battered, and more than f*****g happy to just splatter their f*****g brains."

