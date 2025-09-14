Brandi Rhodes Looks Back On Painful Match With WWE's IYO SKY In Japan

WWE star IYO SKY has been having a fantastic year, reinforcing the general belief that she's one of the best wrestlers on the planet today. During her appearance on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," Brandi Rhodes reflected on stepping into the ring with SKY for the first time. The two wrestled years ago in Japan, back when SKY was known as Io Shirai.

Because Brandi was a newcomer to wrestling in Japan, STARDOM put her in a match with Shirai, who was viewed as one of the most reliable veterans on the roster. Shirai didn't speak much English and Rhodes spoke no Japanese, so the two had to communicate through gesturing when putting together their match.

"The one thing that she said to me that was a full [English] sentence, [I] kid you not, was ... 'Don't f**k up,'" Rhodes said. "I said, 'Okay. I got it.'"

Once they got out in front of the crowd and began working, Rhodes felt that things were going well. That started to change when Shirai began kicking Rhodes hard in her hamstring, causing Rhodes to get angry.

"I start to think, 'I'm going to kill her. I'm absolutely going to kill her,'" Rhodes continued. "Comeback comes, [and] I ain't ever chopped as hard as I hit her in my life. Like so hard, it was hurting my hand. Like you'd have to tell GUNTHER to hold my beer."

Once they got backstage, things were immediately okay between the two, and they shook hands and agreed that it was a good match. Rhodes also revealed that they're always excited to see each other backstage at WWE, so it doesn't appear either woman harbors any hard feelings over the physical match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.