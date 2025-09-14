WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Reflects On Wrestling Owen Hart Days Before His Death

Most wrestling fans dream of matches between all-time greats, even for those that, unfortunately, won't ever make a broadcast. One of those that, sadly, won't ever be seen is Kurt Angle vs. Owen Hart, save for by a relatively small group of attendees at WWE live events in May of 1999. Angle appeared on "Six Feet Under" to discuss facing off against the late "King of Harts," and the importance of the experience wasn't lost on him.

Angle singled out Hart as an example of how well taken care of he was before his TV debut, benefitting from dark matches at that time. "If I wouldn't have done those, I wouldn't have ever been ready," he said. "I mean, they had me wrestle guys like Owen Hart," emphasizing just how special that was for someone at that stage in his career.

Regrettably, fans would never get to see a full program between the two, as Hart died on May 23, 1999, accidentally falling to his death while descending from the rafters during his entrance at the Over the Edge pay-per-view. Angle seems proud to have had even a moment with Owen, however, putting him in elite company alongside his brother Bret. "I wrestled Owen five days before he died," Angle explained. "I was the Tuesday before the pay-per-view when I wrestled him on SmackDown and wow, [he] was really good. I think he, I'm gonna stick my neck out there, but I think he's every bit as good as Bret."

