AEW's Christopher Daniels Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Legendary TNA Triple Threat

While he's now retired, Christopher Daniels continues to celebrate some of his memorable in-ring career moments, one of which just reached its 20-year anniversary.

Over on X, Daniels reminisced on his legendary triple threat match against AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at TNA Unbreakable 2005. In it, Daniels defended his X-Division Championship.

"20 years ago. People talk to me about this match more than any other in my 32 year career," Daniels wrote. "If this match entertained you, excited you, inspired you, then I am satisfied. Thank you to everyone who has ever expressed their appreciation of this."

In the final moments of his Unbreakable triple threat, Daniels thumbed Styles in the eye, then attempted his signature Angel's Wings move. Styles, however, reversed it and bridged into a pinfall on Daniels to secure the win and the X-Division Championship.

Nowadays, Daniels and Joe both work under the All Elite Wrestling banner. Daniels, though retired from in-ring competition, serves as AEW's Head of Talent Relations backstage; he also manages a new stable consisting of Leila Grey, Scorpio Sky, and Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin). Meanwhile, Joe reigns as one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata; together, they're known as The Opps.

As for Styles, he has been a regular fixture for WWE since his company debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble premium live event. His current contract is said to be expiring around February 2026. In WWE, he is a former WWE, United States, Intercontinental, and Raw Tag Team Champion.