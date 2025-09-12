AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/10/2025

All Elite Wrestling's residency at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is nearing its conclusion, with the September 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" being the final Wednesday night broadcast from the venue. With that in mind, AEW loaded up the episode with a number of major moments, such as a Philly Street Fight between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Skye Blue, The Young Bucks finally becoming rich again, and Daniel Garcia shocking the world by turning on Darby Allin and joining forces with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

After a disappointing September 3 rating that saw "Dynamite" average its lowest viewership in its normal timeslot, the September 10 episode bounced back. Both Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have confirmed that the episode averaged a total of 584,000 viewers, a 24% increase on the previous week, and a 1% increase on the trailing four week average. The show kicked off with a total of 665,000 live viewers on TBS, which would slowly drop to 618,000 by the top of the second hour, but the show would lose more viewers as the second hour drew to a close, with 514,000 live viewers witnessing Garcia's heel turn. As always, these numbers do not factor in those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW only slightly bounced back from their disappointing September 3 number of a 0.11, with the September 10 episode posting a 0.12, marking a 9% increase. However, 0.12 is 14% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.14, a number AEW will be looking to grow heading into the fall. "Dynamite" would go on to rank seventh for the night in the prime time cable rankings, with MTV's "The Challenge" placing sixth, while the top five spots were dominated by both FOX News and CNN due to the death of Charlie Kirk earlier that day.

AEW's residency at the 2300 Arena concludes with the upcoming September 13 episode of "AEW Collision," and the September 17 episode of "Dynamite" will be a three-hour "September To Remember" that will act as the go-home show for the All Out pay-per-view on September 20.