Bryan Danielson: People In WWE Want AEW To Go Out Of Business, I Don't Understand Why

It's become very clear over the past year that WWE does not want AEW to exist as it prevents them from having complete control over the wrestling business, something they once had following the demise of both WCW and ECW in 2001. WWE have counterprogramed AEW shows at almost every possible opportunity throughout the summer of 2025, to the point where former WWE and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson believes that WWE wants AEW to meet the same fate as WCW and ECW. During a recent appearance on "The Ned and Josh Podcast," Danielson was asked if both companies will settle their differences and work together, to which Danielson not only denied, but explained that WWE wants the complete opposite.

"You never say never. In the current climate, my answer would kind of have to be no...It almost seems, and this is just my perception and I don't want to put this on anybody because I've never talked to anybody about this, it almost seems like they would like us to go out of business." Danielson explained that he knows a lot of great people in WWE having worked for the company for 12 years, which makes him wonder their decision making and why they wouldn't want AEW to exist.

Danielson would go on to say that it's fantastic for the fans to have a company like AEW exist as it gives them an alternative, with WWE focusing more on the soap opera drama and non-wrestling segments, while AEW focuses more on the in-ring action that will appeal to different people. However, there is another group of people who the "American Dragon" thinks benefit from AEW existing.

"Not only is it good for the fans, I think it's super important for the wrestlers. I mean having two companies where you can make a serious living is really good for the wrestlers, it's really good for the production people. Wrestlers in WWE want AEW to keep existing because it's good for them, but certain people there obviously don't want us to exist. I'm not saying anything bad about them, I'm just saying 'I'm curious as to why they desire that.'"

