Dave Meltzer: WWE Doesn't Want Another AEW TV Deal, May Counter Worlds End With Cena

Throughout this year, WWE has focused on counter-programming AEW whenever the opportunity arises, with the former often scheduling major shows or premium live events on the same day or weekend as many AEW pay-per-views. Last month, the beginning of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event overlapped with the main event of AEW All In Texas, and its reported that another WWE PLE will be announced to rival AEW All Out in Toronto on September 20. However, with the final match of John Cena's retirement tour expected to take place at SNME this December, it seems like WWE will once again try to counter-program AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE could be looking to move SNME to the end of December in order for Cena's final match to go head-to-head with AEW Worlds End. Additionally, Meltzer noted that WWE wants TNA to become the second largest promotion in wrestling and for AEW not to secure another TV deal.

"That is certainly the story that is going around, that they [WWE] wanted to move from December 13th to December 27th. Given all the actions and everything that has been done, I mean of course they want to and it isn't the only thing. There is so much going on that will probably be breaking in the next couple months ... they [WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio." "They just want this guy [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know that if the numbers stay good that he's going to get a renewal at a much bigger number."

Reports have also suggested that WWE will announce Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the potential PLE on September 20, especially with "The Beast" being advertised for two episodes of "WWE SmackDown" next month.

