Jeff Jarrett Assesses Impact Of WWE Continuing To Counter-Book AEW

WWE's attempts to counter-program All Elite Wrestling have only become more aggressive over the past year, with AEW All In Texas going against three WWE events that were spread across July 12 and 13. However, despite some negativity surrounding All In weekend due to WWE's attempts to disrupt AEW's party, they are going to continue to counter-program AEW as NXT Heatwave will take place on the same day as AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24. This is a move that Jeff Jarrett simply doesn't understand, stating on his "My World" podcast that, if anything, NXT are the ones who will suffer at the end of the day.

"So it's three promotions, the card's going to be off the charts, The O2 is going to be rocking, I just...I'm not real sure the bullets in the gun that NXT is going to have, but I'm going to say they're going to have TNA, they're going to have some, but as the challenger brand, just feels like...there's fan bases and this and that, but why do that to NXT? There is no way from an online audience perspective that, and again, there's a value to this and that, but what is the upside? Because there's no doubt that Forbidden Door will blow Heatwave out of the water."

While "WWE NXT" will be airing their event on the same day as Forbidden Door, WWE's main roster will actually follow AEW to the United Kingdom over that same weekend as the stars of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland on August 22. This will include a house show in Newcastle on the same day as Forbidden Door, and will lead to the Clash In Paris Premium Live Event on August 31.

