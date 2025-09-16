Undertaker Says He Wanted To Wrestle This WWE Hall Of Famer At WrestleMania

WWE legend The Undertaker has remembered pitching a match with fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania, which ultimately did not happen.

"The Deadman" and Angle had a rivalry that spanned several years, beginning in the Attitude Era, but the duo never got to have a WrestleMania match against each other. They discussed that and several other topics during Angle's appearance on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, where the latter first talked about the Streak and how it should have never been broken.

"No, I didn't want anybody to break that [the Streak]. Hell no," said Undertaker.

Angle interjected and said that they wanted to wrestle each other at 'Mania, to which 'Taker added that he was interested in having that match at "The Show of Shows," but was keen to keep intact his streak. "We wanted to wrestle at 'Mania, but I didn't want anybody to break the Streak," Undertaker added.

The Olympic gold medalist then echoed what many — including The Undertaker — have stated over the years: that the Streak should have remained undefeated. He also revealed that they pitched the WrestleMania match idea to McMahon, but the former WWE Chairman rejected it and proposed something else.

"I don't think the Streak should have been broken. We presented to Vince and Vince said, 'No, you're going to wrestle a month before, that's what he said.'"

Going by The Undertaker's reaction, it seems that he, too, was displeased that the match between him and Angle didn't happen at WrestleMania. The match that they are referring to could be their No Way Out bout in 2006, which was the pay-per-view before WrestleMania.

Angle has previously claimed that there was talk that he could end the Streak at WrestleMania in 2006, and 'Taker's subsequent loss to Brock Lesnar at 'Mania is a decision that he doesn't agree with, as he thought the record should have stayed intact forever.