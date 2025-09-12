Mark Henry Says This WWE SmackDown Moment Gave Him Goosebumps

Last week, former Divas Champion AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE before a buzzing crowd in Chicago's Allstate Arena. According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, the venue, and its corresponding atmosphere, is among the top tier for professional wrestling events, even for viewers watching at home. This appeal was evident for Henry as a certain moment from the September 5 episode of "WWE SmackDown" caused goosebumps to arise on his arms.

"Listening to that arena tonight brought back so many memories. And we heard John Cena talking about it at the beginning of the show, but when CM Punk got in that ring, boy, the hair stood up on my arms," Henry said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I started doing like The Rock, with the goosebumps, slapping my arm. I didn't do that, but I did get excited. I got on the edge of my seat. I leaned in and I was really paying attention."

Punk, a native of Chicago, appeared in the closing "SmackDown" segment to confront Becky Lynch, who had slapped him around on "WWE Raw" just days earlier. When Lynch did it again on WWE's blue brand, Punk then exited the ring and proudly introduced Lee, who had no problem hitting Lynch back. Eventually, Lynch retreated alongside her husband Seth Rollins, while Punk and Lee celebrated the latter's return in the ring.

"We all speculated, we all had these visions of grandeur and these thoughts that AJ Lee would come back to WWE. Well, it happened tonight," Henry said. "I was smiling like I won the lotto."

