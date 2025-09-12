Former AEW Star Saraya Reacts To 'Fairy Godmother' AJ Lee's Return To WWE

Out of all the comebacks seen in WWE as of late, nothing tops the moment in Chicago when the former record holding WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee, skipped her way back into the ring without missing a beat last Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Someone who shared the ring with her many times whether in opposition or on the same side, Saraya, was just as joyous, if not more, to see who she calls her "fairy godmother" return to the ring after a decade.

"When I watched AJ, I watched it over and over again because she's my fairy godmother," Saraya said excitedly on "Busted Open." "I love her so much. She's one that kind of took me under her ring when I first came up on the roster. We traveled together, and you know, we had the frenemies thing. My social media has not stopped. It's blown up. I cannot go on there without hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people doing videos saying please bring Saraya back. Please bring Paige back."

Following those videos and posts made about her, Saraya said the emotional gravity to come back to WWE came at an all-time high after seeing those posts, which is inspiring Saraya to return to her roots as Paige, should the call come. Imagine the velocity of hearing a mash-up of " Let's Light It Up" transition into "Stars In The Night." That's what Saraya envisions and hopes to carry through someday.

"You know, I'm always gonna have that feeling because WWE is doing amazing things right now," the former two-time WWE Divas Champion added. "You're just like, man, I miss being in the locker room. I miss being around people like Nattie. I miss my sisters. I do miss that. I miss being a part of these things...With AJ, I would love to be her tag partner again, or run it back eventually...Maybe one day. We'll see."

