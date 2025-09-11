Ex-AEW Star Saraya Says She Found Her Love Again, Wants To Wrestle In WWE As Paige

Years after an accumulation of injuries forced an early retirement, Saraya (AKA Paige) was able to get cleared and make a return to AEW as an active performer. Now that she's no longer under contract there, Saraya hasn't wrestled in nearly a year, but she shared on "Busted Open Radio" that she's ready to get back in the ring.

"I want to get my cardio back, I want to get the ring rust off," Saraya said. "The past couple of years, I wasn't fully invested in it as much, but I just found my love for it again."

On the show, Saraya received an invite from Natalya Neidhart to train at the Dungeon, the school she runs with husband Tyson Kidd, named after the famous Hart Dungeon. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion intends to take Natalya up on the offer, with Saraya stating she wants to learn to blend together her old style of wrestling with some modern influence.

"I want to be Paige again, the way she wrestled," Saraya continued. "The way Paige wrestled in NXT, I want that back, and I want to upgrade her. ... I'm not gonna be crazy, but I want to do the new generation style of wrestling. So if I ever do come back, people are gonna be surprised, I think, about what I can whip out."

Saraya made her AEW debut in September 2022 and had her first match back in November of that year. She then wrestled nearly 30 matches over the span of two years, but Saraya eventually reached a point where she felt she had nothing left to accomplish in AEW, with Tony Khan giving her an early release from her contract. She has yet to make any other wrestling-related appearances, though it sounds as though that could soon change.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.