Photo: WWE's Natalya Looks Back At The Original Hart Dungeon

The Hart family has one of the most storied legacies in the modern history of professional wrestling, with patriarch Stu Hart having trained countless successful performers, including his sons Bret and Owen. Training was known to take place in the basement of the Hart home, also known as "The Dungeon." WWE star Natalya, daughter of Elizabeth Hart and Jim Neidhart, was one of the final people trained in the Hart Dungeon, and the "WWE NXT" star recently posted a photo to X showing off the basement.

Advertisement

This is the original Dungeon at the Hart House, where I learned to wrestle. Established in 1953, some of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world learned here under my grandfather. The Dungeon, located in a small room in the basement had wooden walls and an amateur... pic.twitter.com/1iw5wgmDcO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 28, 2024

Natalya also shared a look at a set of weights with the Hart name inscribed on the side. The WWE star seems to be taking some inspiration from her background ahead of an important "NXT" match against Lola Vice at NXT Spring Breakin' this week. It will be a rematch between the two women, with Natalya previously picking up a victory against Vice on an episode of "NXT" at the end of March. Their issues have persisted, however, and now things will be settled in an NXT Underground match.

Advertisement

The NXT Underground stipulation was introduced by WWE last year, with the match featuring a ring with no ropes. Additionally, the only way for the match to come to an end is via knockout or referee stoppage.

NXT Underground seems to take inspiration from Josh Barnett's Bloodsport imprint, which is part of independent promotion GCW. WWE recently partnered with Bloodsport ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40, sending Shayna Baszler to perform at the event earlier this month. Baszler has recently joined up with Vice onscreen, helping her prepare for this week's bout.

Meanwhile, Natalya challenged Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship earlier this month but came up short. She will have Karmen Petrovic aiding her to offset Baszler assisting Vice.