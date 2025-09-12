Bully Ray Suggests Don Callis Family Split, Focus On One AEW Star

One of the growing concerns about AEW's Don Callis Family is its increasing number of members, which former WCW star Konnan views as a hindrance for the ability to the focus on individual members. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, another concern lies in the overwhelming amount of heat attracted by the group's manager, Don Callis, which could trickle down to the rest of the Don Calls Family, though not for the better in all cases. As such, Ray suggested that Callis break off with one specific member.

"I can tell you who [the heat] is definitely benefiting. That's the kid that came out and interrupted Hangman, and that's Kyle Fletcher," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "When Fletcher got on the stick, the people were all over him tonight, so I was like, alright, this is really good because Fletcher is generating his own boos, which got me thinking again. Later in the show, we saw Kyle Fletcher, Don Callis and Tony Schiavone outside of the arena, so I got to thinking maybe they're better off with just having Callis with Fletcher. I don't think Josh Alexander is really benefiting from being a part of the family ... Lance Archer, I don't know if it's really doing anything for him."

On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Josh Alexander battled AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page in a non-title match, with Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Callis at ringside. Afterward, Callis reemerged with Kyle Fletcher, who reiterated his desire to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Though not physically present on "Dynamite," Ray believes that former AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita could also benefit from a more intimate spotlight alongside Callis. "Maybe they keep Takeshita and Fletcher, because I think there's a hell of a future for Takeshita," Ray said.

