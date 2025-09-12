Xavier Woods Says He Paved The Way For These TNA Stars To Find Success In WWE

In recent years, names such as AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, and Jordynne Grace have joined WWE following their runs in TNA Wrestling. As Xavier Woods points out though, he was the first homegrown TNA star to also find notable success in WWE. While appearing on "Battleground Podcast," Woods further explained the impact of his move to WWE, which came in 2010.

"When you break that down, that means that I am the one who washed the stink off of TNA and made it acceptable for us to cross over to WWE," Woods said. "That is why AJ Styles is now here. That's why Petey Williams has a job here, Robert Roode has a job here. That's why Samoa Joe got to come here for a little while. That's why so many people that were in TNA now have the ability to experience WrestleMania. That's literally because of me.

"Without me coming over and showing that TNA was cooking up real stars, none of them would be here," he continued. "So I need an entrance where people are throwing candies and rose petals at my feet [if I were to appear in TNA again] because the homegrown successful talent has finally come home."

From 2007 until 2010, Woods performed as Consequences Creed in TNA, beginning with a tag team match at Bound For Glory alongside Ron "R-Truth" Killings. As Consequences Creed, Woods later enjoyed one reign as TNA Tag Team Champion with Jay Lethal; together, they were known as Lethal Consequences. After leaving TNA, Woods then signed a developmental contract with WWE in the summer of 2010. He is now a multi-time tag team champion and former WWE King of the Ring.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.