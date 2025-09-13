R-Truth Confronts Brock Lesnar, Eats F-5 In Bizarre WWE SmackDown Opening Segment

Brock Lesnar opened "WWE SmackDown" looking to address his upcoming match against John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza, only to then be interrupted by "R-Truth" Ron Killings.

Lesnar made his entrance to an eruption of boos and "You suck chants," but before he could utter a word Killings's music hit and he had the opportunity to perform the extended version of his "What's Up" entrance rap before getting into the ring with the "Beast Incarnate." Killings and Lesnar would go back and forth as to who he was, why he was interrupting him, and the exact nature of Killing's relationship with John Cena.

Killings explained that he was "Ron Cena," with Cena being his childhood hero and his older brother – Cena being younger than Killings in actuality. And Lesnar appeared to break character on occasion, aligning with the famous segments of yore when Truth has made Lesnar break, before ultimately delivering an F5 to close things off.

In that process, Lesnar ripped his jeans and did a jig in his loosened pants before taking his leave and trying to laugh it off. He will face Cena as his career winds down at Wrestlepalooza, with Cena's final "SmackDown" appearance ending in a Lesnar F5, putting a stop to his challenge for Sami Zayn's United States Championship in the process.