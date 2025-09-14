Ex-WWE Star Kelly Kelly Gives Alternate Explanation For Not Attending Evolution 2025
This year, WWE held its biggest women-only Premium Live Event: Evolution. This year's main card featured a heated clash between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, where Naomi cashed in the Women's Money in the Bank and captured the Women's World Championship. However, there were several appearances from legendary women's wrestlers, like Trish Stratus, Torie Wilson, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, and many others, with the notable exclusion of Kelly Kelly and others.
In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Kelly Kelly explained why she didn't show up to the PLE despite being invited. "When I got the call, I didn't – it was in Atlanta, obviously – and I just... It was one of the weekends – the only weekends I had off – and I was like: you know... I just, and my kids – I think they had something going on – and I feel like when I come back, I want my kids to see me, you know, there, she explained.
Kelly Kelly also dismissed the claims that she would've come back if she had a match and claimed that if Evolution 2 happened in LA, she would've been there. Naturally, because of the distance, she couldn't just fly across the country, especially since her children are still toddlers. "That was the one weekend I had off; I didn't wanna get them on a plane and do this," she added. "It was a last-minute call." She added that she would've been able to make plans if WWE had called her ahead of time, especially if it was on the West Coast.
'WWE knows exactly why I said no'
Kelly Kelly continued to shoot down the idea that she wanted a final match, and claimed that WWE also knew exactly why she decided against going. "WWE knows exactly why I said no and they were totally like: when we're in LA, you will be there. I said 'Yes, I'll be there.' So, that was never a conversation? 'Kelly has to come back, she has to be in a match.' Never, never," she maintained.
Additionally, she claimed that she's done Battle Royals for WWE in the past on a week's notice, further shooting down the claims that the promotion declined her request instead. "For people to come on and like 'Oh...she's so, she thinks she's better than sitting in the crowd, and she thinks that she deserves a match' and it's like, no, I would've gladly! When they came for the Netflix thing, I wanted to go for that, because it was in LA!"
She lastly concluded that it was simply a schedule clash between her and the promotion, and thanked WWE for the career she had with them, and noted that she's signed to a WWE Legends deal, but hopes that she can someday wrestle in front of her children before permanently retiring.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.