Ex-WWE Star Kelly Kelly Gives Alternate Explanation For Not Attending Evolution 2025

This year, WWE held its biggest women-only Premium Live Event: Evolution. This year's main card featured a heated clash between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, where Naomi cashed in the Women's Money in the Bank and captured the Women's World Championship. However, there were several appearances from legendary women's wrestlers, like Trish Stratus, Torie Wilson, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, and many others, with the notable exclusion of Kelly Kelly and others.

In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Kelly Kelly explained why she didn't show up to the PLE despite being invited. "When I got the call, I didn't – it was in Atlanta, obviously – and I just... It was one of the weekends – the only weekends I had off – and I was like: you know... I just, and my kids – I think they had something going on – and I feel like when I come back, I want my kids to see me, you know, there, she explained.

Kelly Kelly also dismissed the claims that she would've come back if she had a match and claimed that if Evolution 2 happened in LA, she would've been there. Naturally, because of the distance, she couldn't just fly across the country, especially since her children are still toddlers. "That was the one weekend I had off; I didn't wanna get them on a plane and do this," she added. "It was a last-minute call." She added that she would've been able to make plans if WWE had called her ahead of time, especially if it was on the West Coast.