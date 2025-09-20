WWE's Cody Rhodes Frustrated With Lack Of Credit Wife Brandi Gets In Wrestling Sphere

Since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has become one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling. However, Rhodes cautions people to not forget about the impact of his wife, Brandi, during his journey.

Rhodes had his wife as his guest on a recent episode of his web show, "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and he discussed the frustration he feels at the lack of credit she gets in the wrestling space.

"It's always interesting when I think about you and pro wrestling and what you did, particularly when we were away from here. And I would get more frustrated at your lack of credit than my own lack of credit," Rhodes said. "There are so many people who are beloved. And you were the one who spoke up for them, you were the one who got in the ambulance with them, it's funny to me."

"The American Nightmare" remembered his epic entrance at WrestleMania 40 where Brandi Rhodes came out by his side.

"I loved WrestleMania 40 so much, because ... I was so happy that you got to connect with the audience again. Because with X and Instagram and the hardcore fans, often it gets lost how they really feel. And I thought, I bet she gets a better reaction than me in this giant thunder helm ... and here you come and the place loses its mind. I thought, that's a respect thing."

Rhodes' better half also shared her fandom for Rhodes' alter ego, Stardust, during the hour-plus interview.

