Brandi Rhodes Unapologetically Thinks Husband Cody's WWE Character Stardust Was Great

With the success that WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has had since his first WWE run ended in 2016, tearing through the independent scene, checking off a list of dream opponents, helping to establish AEW's success, and finally, coming full circle to "finish his story," one might think that the much-maligned character of Stardust would be as far back in his rearview as possible by now. But in bringing up that era of his career on his own "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, it's clear that the topic still invokes strong emotions. Lucky for Rhodes, his wife Brandi was actually a big fan.

"I thought Stardust was one of the best wrestlers," she said. "Renee Paquette and I stand on that mountain that Stardust was great." While Cody assumed embarrassment from Brandi, during her time in WWE as a ring announcer known as Eden, she quickly shut that down as well. Responding to Cody expressing gratitude to Brandi for staying with him during a time when, while she was announcing for stars like The Undertaker and John Cena, she had to see Stardust in the ring and say, 'That's my husband,' Brandi countered convincingly. "I never once had any shame in Stardust.

"You bit into that sucker and kept sinking in," she added. And when Cody said he nearly went bald from the stress of that time, she assured her husband once more. "Well, here's the thing. The only thing that bothered me about Stardust is that it bothered you."

