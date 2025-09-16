WWE RAW 9/15/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I feel like I haven't said this in awhile, because while I'm not sold on his Wrestlepalooza match against Brock Lesnar this weekend, at least it's given "The Never Seen 17" John Cena something to do and given his remaining dates on his farewell tour some meaning. If they're gonna do that match, they can at least do it right with some amount of build, I guess. But, tonight, despite Cena being so close to his hometown with his family and friends in attendance, the appearance was an absolute waste of the very few he has left.

Cena appeared in front of the Springfield, Massachusetts crowd to hype up his match against Lesnar on Saturday, and to make sure everyone knew it was going to be historic on ESPN's new streaming platform and everything else you'd expect babyface corporate guy Cena to say. He said he was indeed afraid of Lesnar, but he was never going to back down or surrender and hustle, loyalty, respect, and all that jazz. Then he basically waved to the crowd, which was an absolute sea of Cena t-shirts, and went to the back. I may be wrong, but I highly doubt Cena is worked a dark match or anything after the show, so this appearance really was just that. An appearance to get him out in front of the Massachusetts crowd for the last time.

It also makes me think Cena is going to lose to Lesnar on Saturday since "The Beast Incarnate" wasn't around tonight to lay him out. Maybe Cena didn't want to be beaten down in front of his friends and family, but the fact that absolutely nothing happened tonight just made it seem like a total waste for Cena. He even mentioned himself how few dates he has left, and it will be only five after Wrestlepalooza. That's partially why I'm convinced Lesnar is going to win; maybe he writes Cena off for awhile and he shows up as the "surprise" member of the babyface WarGames team in November.

Whatever happens Saturday will happen, I guess, but tonight just felt like a total waste of a date. Cena's retirement tour hasn't been booked well at all, in my opinion, and it's sad that only continues to roll on as his dates get fewer and fewer. I really hope the Springfield crowd got some more of Cena after the show went off the air tonight, because I think most of us at home were pretty disappointed.

Written by Daisy Ruth