Bayley Returns To WWE Raw To Help Lyra Valkyria Two Months After Last Televised Match

Bayley made her return to "WWE Raw" on Monday after missing SummerSlam at the beginning of August to help out former friend Lyra Valkyria from a Judgment Day beatdown after Valkyria defeated Roxanne Perez. Bayley was last seen in a match on television back in July when she and Valkyria teamed to take on Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

She had been seen in recent weeks, however, in various video vignettes where she seemed to fight an internal struggle between her heel and babyface sides after missing both SummerSlam and WrestleMania this year. On Monday's "Raw," the "Hugger" iteration of Bayley's character from her "WWE NXT" and early main roster days seemed to win out. After helping Valkyria and running off Perez and Rodriguez, Bayley stood in the ring and grabbed her head, like she was fighting the voices, as Valkyria backed away from her.

Bayley then cheerfully got out of the ring and hugged Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves on commentary before embracing ring announcer Alicia Taylor. She gave some love to a few fans at ringside, as well as referee Jessika Carr and a security guard before racing back up the ramp, giving high fives to everyone she could.