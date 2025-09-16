WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/12/2025

"WWE SmackDown's" viewership and ratings have continued to fluctuate, with last week's show experiencing a fall yet again.

The September 12 edition of "SmackDown" drew an average viewership of 1,316,000, which is a 17 percent decline from the previous week's viewership of 1,585,000, as per "Programming Insider." Last week's viewership was also 3 percent less than the trailing four-week average of 1,355,000, according to "Wrestlenomics." Viewership for the third quarter of 2025 has been drastically lower compared to the same period last year, 1,423,000 versus 2,026,000.

The 18–49 key demographic ratings fell by an even larger margin when comparing the September 12 show to the September 5 show, with last week's show drawing 0.37 versus 0.51 the previous week — a 27 percent decline. However, the show ranked #2 on the ratings on both broadcast and cable for the night, with the college football game between Houston and Colorado ranking at the top. Like the overall average viewership, the ratings are also 30 percent lower when comparing Q3 2025 to Q3 2024.

Last week's show featured several top stars, including Brock Lesnar — who was in a segment with R-Truth — Cody Rhodes' surprise return to WWE programming after being away for over a month, as well as a WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn also successfully defended his title against Rey Fenix, continuing his US Title open challenge on the blue brand, which he had started the previous week against John Cena.