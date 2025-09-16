Partner Of AEW Commentator Nigel McGuinness Announces Couple Are Expecting A Child

Along with being one of AEW's most popular color commentators and still proving to impress inside the squared circle at the age of 49, Nigel McGuinness is celebrating another milestone outside of wrestling, as he and his partner Kaori Takee are expecting a child together.

On Monday, Takee took to social media to share the news, as she posted a photo with McGuinness at The Magic Castle to commemorate the moment.

"Something magical has happened. Our crumpet is toasting..."

McGuinness and Takee are just the latest wrestling couple to join the long list of performers who have welcomed new additions to their family this year, with Pete Dunne and his partner celebrating the arrival of their second child in May, Naomi vacating the Women's World Championship ahead of the birth of her first child with Jimmy Uso, and Mark Briscoe becoming a father of nine children with the birth of his son Mack this past August. In 2018, McGuinness celebrated the birth of his daughter Amelia while he was still providing commentary for "WWE NXT" and "WWE 205 Live."

Despite McGuinness usually being seen on the broadcast desk, he's stepped inside the ring on three occasions this year, with his most recent match coming at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door when he failed to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.