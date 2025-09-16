Dave Meltzer Comments On WWE's Handling Of AAA And TNA

After a long span of avoiding collaboration with other promotions, WWE has begun working with TNA over the last several years, and they followed that up with the purchase of AAA Lucha Libre this past April. The latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" featured Dave Meltzer sharing what he's heard about how WWE has handled its relationship with the two companies. The longtime wrestling writer believes AAA now feels like a WWE show, which was inevitable despite assurances not much would change.

"It's like every company when they take over the smaller one," Meltzer said. "It's gonna [have] their fingerprints, and no matter what anyone said, [they] knew that going in. It's always like that."

There are some in the industry who believe WWE may eventually lose interest in AAA, with Meltzer comparing the situation to WWE NXT Europe, a project that never made it off the ground. As for TNA, Meltzer is under the impression that WWE exerts more control behind the scenes than many believe.

"WWE's not in charge but if you watch the usage of people, and who wins and who loses, they're calling the big shots," Meltzer stated. "And of course they are. They do have the contractual right, if they want to, to buy the thing."

Meltzer previously reported that WWE had an agreement with TNA similar to the one it had with a number of European promotions several years back, which would allow WWE to work with the companies and buy them out if they decided to. WWE did not buy any of the promotions, and Meltzer doesn't believe it's currently in their best interest to buy TNA.

