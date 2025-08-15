Dave Meltzer Claims WWE Could Opt To Acquire TNA As Part Of Working Agreement

Since early 2024, WWE and TNA have been in a working agreement that has seen talent cross over from both promotions into the other. Rumors about a new media rights deal for TNA have amped up in recent weeks, with the company's flagship show "TNA Impact!" possibly going head-to-head against "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday nights. Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared what he's heard from WWE sources regarding the TNA agreement, and the deal seemingly allows for something major to take place.

"The working deal with TNA is similar to the deals WWE had offered various European groups (wXw, OTT, RevPro, Progress) years ago when they offered to allow some European talent on the shows," Meltzer wrote. "The deal offered, that every company at the time accepted but RevPro, was that they would also supply tapes of their shows for the WWE Network and that there was a time frame where WWE had the option to purchase the promotion."

This doesn't mean WWE is buying TNA, but if Meltzer is correct, the company may have the ability to. According to recent rumors, there may be another party interested in purchasing the promotion: former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta. However, nothing is official yet, and WWE reportedly has the right to match any offer made for TNA.

Meltzer doesn't expect WWE to acquire TNA, as he doesn't think it would make business sense. It would be to their advantage if a friendly business partner bought the promotion and decided to compete directly against AEW, though. The writer believes that TNA being on good terms with WWE and having a profitable media rights deal could make it an appealing investment. While WWE isn't likely able to put AEW out of business entirely, Meltzer believes there are people in WWE and TKO that want to push AEW down to becoming the number three promotion behind TNA.