Report: TNA Could Move To Wednesdays On WWE-Affiliated Network To Counter AEW Dynamite

For the last six years, wrestling fans in the United States have tuned into "TNA Impact" through the Anthem-owned AXS TV channel, or alternatively, the TNA+ app. Recently, TNA President Carlos Silva revealed that TNA Wrestling has been in discussions for a new media rights deal since the beginning of 2025, specifically with the aim of expanding its TV presence. According to a new report, that new deal could potentially land TNA programming on a network associated with WWE, its partner promotion.

Jon Alba of The TakeDown on SI reports that TNA has explored the possibility of moving "Impact," its flagship show, to a WWE-affiliated TV station. Along with that change, TNA officials are also said to be open to shifting the airing of "Impact" from Thursday nights to Wednesday nights. Since 2019, All Elite Wrestling has broadcasted "AEW Dynamite," its respective flagship show, on Wednesday evenings. Reporter Andrew Baydala confirmed the news and indicated that a timeslot of either 8 PM-10 PM ET or 9 PM-11 PM ET on Wednesday nights is being considered for future episodes of "Impact." Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer newsletter also confirmed the report.

When SI reached out to Silva for comment on the matter, Silva noted that any potential move made by TNA is not done for the sake of competition, but rather to keep the company's best interests at the forefront. Sources for SI suggested that WWE appears to have some influence amidst TNA's media rights conversations. According to Silva, though, TNA's present partnership with WWE has not gone beyond the scope of cross-promotional appearances and advertising.

Earlier this month, rumors pointed to The CW or A&E as a potential new home for TNA. Both networks currently broadcast WWE programming, with The CW being the platform for "WWE NXT" in the United States, while A&E airs WWE-related documentaries and "WWE LFG." The TakeDown on SI reports that The CW is legitimately interested in welcoming TNA to its broadcast banner. Similarly, some WWE stakeholders are keen on bringing TNA to the respective network. As of now, no television deal has been inked, with prospective landing spots for TNA still being negotiated behind the scenes.