Dave Meltzer Lays Out Why WWE's CM Punk Brings Out The Best In His Opponents

Since returning to WWE in 2023, there's no doubt that CM Punk has been involved in some of the company's most heated rivalries, as his personal conflicts with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre became some of the most entertaining feuds of the last year. Punk has always been able to blur the line between reality and scripted television, which often leaves fans questioning whether his opponents' feelings toward him are genuine or not. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the reason Punk manages to bring out the best emotions from his adversaries is because some of his greatest rivals since returning to WWE legitimately despise him.

"He always brings out the best in his opponents partially because a lot of his opponents truly don't like him," Meltzer stated. "It's believable because it's actually true. So it's like that was the case with McIntyre to a degree and with Rollins probably as big a degree or more even though it's all a work. It's like there's seeds of reality in the belief and everything like that and they magnify it obviously, but they magnify it very well."

This upcoming weekend at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Punk is set to team with his wife AJ Lee to compete against Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This Saturday will mark Lee's first WWE match in ten years, while Punk will look to score a victory over Rollins for the first time since "WWE Raw" debuted on Netflix.