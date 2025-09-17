WWE HOFer Mark Henry Debates Wrestlepalooza Main Event

Later this week, WWE will host Wrestlepalooza, its first premium live event to air on ESPN DTC. As of this writing, five matches have been made official for the premium live event, including an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre as well as a singles bout between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, the former match seems like the more fitting main event.

"It's hard for me to say that you put Brock before and John Cena before Cody," Henry said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Cody is the guy right now. He's the guy. He's on all the banners. John Cena had his run. Brock Lesnar has had his run as the champ. I love that match. I love the fact of what it says and where it's going, but when you talk about who's the guy, that's usually the guy that gets the main event. Cody coming back is a big deal and that's where I would put him."

Rhodes, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, returned to WWE television last week on "WWE SmackDown" to call out McIntyre for a match at Wrestlepalooza. Before doing so, "The American Nightmare" laid him out with a Cody Cutter to avenge the attack that "The Scottish Warrior" had unleashed on him last month.

Meanwhile, Cena and Lesnar will wrestle one-on-one for the final time as the former continues along his retirement tour that's set to conclude in December. Lesnar returned to WWE last month by shocking Cena with an F5 following his championship loss to Rhodes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.