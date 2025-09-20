This WWE Hall Of Famer Was Never The Same After A Disappointing Title Loss

Years before Hulk Hogan exploded in popularity and changed the face of the industry, it was "Superstar" Billy Graham who set the template for a true headliner in pro wrestling. Back when WWE was known as the WWWF and run by Vince McMahon Sr., Graham was brought in as the next big thing, with the elder McMahon choosing Graham to end Bruno Sammartino's multi-year reign with the company's Heavyweight Championship in 1977.

Graham carried the title for nearly a year, until the time came for him to drop the belt to Bob Backlund. That had long been the plan, and Graham knew he was going to lose to Backlund before he even joined the promotion. However, nobody anticipated the kinds of reactions Graham would garner from crowds, and the wrestler felt he deserved a chance to keep holding the belt. Unfortunately for him, McMahon disagreed and went ahead with the title change.

Following the loss, Graham grew depressed and nearly quit the company. He stuck around for awhile but, by the end of the year, Graham could sense things had changed. Audiences just weren't giving him the same reactions they had before. Choosing to try his luck with the various NWA promotions, Graham left before the end of 1978. Things didn't exactly improve for Graham after leaving the WWWF, however.