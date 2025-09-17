Bully Ray Is Not Interested In This WWE Storyline Playing Out In Multiple Matches

This upcoming Saturday at WWE Wrestlepalooza, John Cena will write the next chapter of his retirement tour when he enters battle with Brock Lesnar for the first time in 10 years. After Wrestlepalooza, Cena will only have five dates left before he officially hangs up his boots, which is why WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes his feud with Lesnar needs to end immediately after the premium live event.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully argued with his co-host Dave LaGreca, who predicted that Cena and Lesnar could have multiple matches before the end of the year.

"I'm really not that interested," Bully stated. "So you're saying at Wrestlepalooza, your prediction is Lesnar is going to destroy Cena, which will lead to a mini story for his last four or five appearances culminating in his last match? ... There's no stakes, there's nothing up for grabs, what's the big deal?"

Bully continued by explaining that Cena's final matches or rivalries within WWE should be against younger talent who could benefit from defeating him, or at least sharing the ring with him.

"So if Cena and Brock play this out for the rest of Cena's appearances, who really wins? Yes, the fans get entertained by it but no younger wrestler gets to say 'I beat John Cena, I wrestled John Cena in his last match' ... this is very much about the passing of the torch, now maybe nobody is worthy of having that torch passed to them but I have to believe that there's somebody out there."

Bully also named Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Dominik Mysterio as three WWE stars who could benefit from challenging Cena during the last few months of his farewell tour, and reiterated that his feud with Lesnar should only feature one match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.