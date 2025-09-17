Kevin Nash Takes Issue With Tone Of AJ Lee's Return Promo On WWE Raw

Last week, AJ Lee made her first appearance on "WWE Raw" in 10 years where she and her husband CM Punk challenged Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to a match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. However, when Lee began the segment by cutting a promo, she mentioned that during her absence she went on a mental health journey, sharing that she sought out both therapy and treatment during her toughest battles. This led the audience to kindly support Lee by starting a "therapy" chant, but the segment didn't seem to resonate with former WCW star Kevin Nash, who believes the promo was in poor taste.

"They go on a rampage during a promo and say that while they were off they went and got like therapy and took care of their mental health and the people start chanting therapy. And then you realize that she didn't go get mental health, that this is a wrestling angle and we're kind of mocking therapy ... this is part of something that we feel is good?" Nash explained on "Kliq This."

Nash is seemingly unfamiliar with Lee's history outside of the ring, as she has not only been open about being diagnosed bipolar disorder in her early 20s, but speaks about most of the mental health issues she has endured in her book "Crazy Is My Superpower." Before returning to WWE this year, Lee has also used her public platform to encourage others to seek help if they're struggling with mental illness, and has continued to share her story through podcast appearances and interviews.

