Bully Ray Says It's 'Hard To Love' Someone Who Comes Off The Way This WWE Star Does

LA Knight has become a divisive figure among wrestling fans and critics, with some citing the WWE star as the next big thing while others aren't yet convinced. "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray believes WWE is trying to push Knight but is running into a problem with his connection to the audience. Rather than being a result of bad creative, Bully placed the blame on some aspects of Knight's persona.

"He's snarky, he's a wise-ass," Bully said. "So it's kind of hard to love somebody that comes off that way, right?"

During Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," Knight teamed with Jimmy Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event. While Bully acknowledged that the crowd was with Knight in the beginning, he felt their enthusiasm for the wrestler decrease as the match approached its end.

"Every time they screamed, 'Yeah,' it got a little less loud," Bully stated. "It's more about them screaming the word, and then the pop starts to die. I still believe that the emotional connection between LA Knight and the fanbase is lacking."

"Busted Open" co-host Dave LaGreca disagreed somewhat, sharing his belief that Knight has built up a connection with the audience. However, even LaGreca feels that Knight tends to undercut that when he leans too heavily on things like his catchphrase.

Bully then relayed a lesson he'd once learned from Vince McMahon: not to "chase hugs" from the audience. Instead of asking the audience to like or hate you, wrestlers should do things that force the viewers to feel one way or the other. Though tag team matches often feature wrestlers trying to hype the crowd up, Bully believes the best way to do it is by interacting with your partner rather than gesturing directly to the audience, which he believes Knight is guilty of.

