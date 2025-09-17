Update On Ticket Sales For AEW All Out 2025

This upcoming Saturday, AEW All Out will broadcast live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and as the company looks to return to the venue for the first time since AEW Forbidden Door 2023, tickets are selling well with just four days until the show.

According to WrestleTix, AEW has distributed 10,988 tickets for All Out thus far, with only 1,205 seats still available for purchase. As Saturday inches closer, AEW will be looking to exceed their ticket sales at Forbidden Door two years ago, which sold nearly 14,000 seats in the arena. The cheapest ticket available is priced at $52.00 Canadian, with many seats still empty in the upper bowl of the building.

AEW Presents All Out

Sat • Sep 20 • 1:45 PM

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Available Tickets: 1,205

Current Setup: 12,193

Tickets Distributed: 10,988 📈 +170 since the last update (1 day ago)

📅 Days until show: 4

🔢 Total # of seats on map: 17,985

⏮ 6/25/2023: Forbidden Door... pic.twitter.com/TgK8mNGDcc — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 17, 2025

At the time of this writing, there is currently 10 matches announced for All Out, with "Hangman" Adam Page defending the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher as well as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage looking to defeat FTR in their hometown being the marquee matches of the event. Other title bouts set for this weekend include Mercedes Mone defending the TBS Championship against Riho, Kazuchika Okada looking to retain the AEW Unified Championship against Konosuke Takeshita and Máscara Dorada or The Beast Mortos. Additionally, two Four-Way Matches will take place on Saturday, with Brodido defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a Ladder Match, and Toni Storm hoping to extend her AEW Women's World Championship reign against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander and Thekla.

Elsewhere on the card, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will compete in a Coffin Match, Eddie Kingston makes his long awaited return to the ring against Big Bill, The Hurt Syndicate enters battle with Ricochet and Gates of Agony, and MJF will look to conclude his rivalry with Mark Briscoe in a Tables N' Tacks Match.