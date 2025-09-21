Tiffany Stratton Remembers Early Friendship In WWE PC
Today, Tiffany Stratton is one of the biggest names on the women's roster, but like so many others of her generation, she got her start in WWE with the Performance Center. During an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Stratton looked back at her time in the PC, and the friendships she made back then.
During the interview, Stratton was reminded that her Class of PC trainees included prominent names she recalled. "Solo Sikoa was one of them. We got signed together. Who else? I had Malik Blade in my trial class. I had... Those are the two that I can remember," she admitted, claiming that there were several others she can't remember. However, Stratton also added that it was lonely for her at first in the PC. "I was the only girl in my signing group, so for the longest time I didn't have any girlfriends." However, things changed in the next group, where she made friends with names like Nikita Lyons, Maxxine Dupri, and Jakara Jackson. "It was very lonely at first, but it got better."
Tiffany Stratton has since made deeper connections on the main roster
But on the main roster, Tiffany Stratton has made new friends, like former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. "Oh, I love Nia so much, I can't put her over enough," she claimed.
"The first time that we really got to know each other was on the flight to Australia. She immediately sat down next to me," Stratton said, claiming that she didn't know Jax at this time, but the two of them bonded over the course of a 19-hour flight. "Ever since then, we've been attached at the hip, and she's just been so amazing to have around."
However, not every memory she has about the Performance Center was comfortable. "In my very early days of being at the Performance Center, I would take bad bumps all the time and I would get my bell rung," she claimed. "Not the smartest thing. And I would continue to just keep bumping on it. But I would say those three, four months were brutal because all you're doing is taking bumps." Stratton even claimed that she pushed herself so hard during her stint at the PC led to her throwing up several times.
