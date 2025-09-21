Tiffany Stratton Remembers Early Friendship In WWE PC

But on the main roster, Tiffany Stratton has made new friends, like former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. "Oh, I love Nia so much, I can't put her over enough," she claimed.

"The first time that we really got to know each other was on the flight to Australia. She immediately sat down next to me," Stratton said, claiming that she didn't know Jax at this time, but the two of them bonded over the course of a 19-hour flight. "Ever since then, we've been attached at the hip, and she's just been so amazing to have around."

However, not every memory she has about the Performance Center was comfortable. "In my very early days of being at the Performance Center, I would take bad bumps all the time and I would get my bell rung," she claimed. "Not the smartest thing. And I would continue to just keep bumping on it. But I would say those three, four months were brutal because all you're doing is taking bumps." Stratton even claimed that she pushed herself so hard during her stint at the PC led to her throwing up several times.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.